8726 N SHADOW Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Public Remarks: Excellent opportunity to live in a quiet and cozy townhome subdivision. COX CABLE AND WATER/SEWER/TRASH INCLUDED - YOU ONLY PAY ELECTRIC! WOW!! WHAT A PERK!! Unit features a spacious kitchen which opens to the living/dining room area and boasts plenty of cabinets and counter space. Large tile in kitchen and living room, fireplace, master bedroom balcony, attached 2 car garage, personal patio and gorgeous sparkling community pool/spa and community center just steps away. Washer and dryer. Garage cabinets for extra storage. $1600 of cleaning deposit is refundable. Available April 1 and can be shown with appointment. PLEASE CONTACT LISTER VIA TEXT FOR VIEWINGS. Please do not disturb tenant. Tenant to verify all info