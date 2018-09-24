All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:57 AM

8726 N SHADOW Lane

8726 North Shadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8726 North Shadow Lane, Glendale, AZ 85345

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Public Remarks: Excellent opportunity to live in a quiet and cozy townhome subdivision. COX CABLE AND WATER/SEWER/TRASH INCLUDED - YOU ONLY PAY ELECTRIC! WOW!! WHAT A PERK!! Unit features a spacious kitchen which opens to the living/dining room area and boasts plenty of cabinets and counter space. Large tile in kitchen and living room, fireplace, master bedroom balcony, attached 2 car garage, personal patio and gorgeous sparkling community pool/spa and community center just steps away. Washer and dryer. Garage cabinets for extra storage. $1600 of cleaning deposit is refundable. Available April 1 and can be shown with appointment. PLEASE CONTACT LISTER VIA TEXT FOR VIEWINGS. Please do not disturb tenant. Tenant to verify all info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8726 N SHADOW Lane have any available units?
8726 N SHADOW Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8726 N SHADOW Lane have?
Some of 8726 N SHADOW Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8726 N SHADOW Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8726 N SHADOW Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8726 N SHADOW Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8726 N SHADOW Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 8726 N SHADOW Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8726 N SHADOW Lane offers parking.
Does 8726 N SHADOW Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8726 N SHADOW Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8726 N SHADOW Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8726 N SHADOW Lane has a pool.
Does 8726 N SHADOW Lane have accessible units?
No, 8726 N SHADOW Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8726 N SHADOW Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8726 N SHADOW Lane has units with dishwashers.

