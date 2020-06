8509 W Colter ST 21263818 (001)

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Convenient Glendale location - DO NOT MISS! New paint and carpet though out! GREAT HOME IN EXCELLENT AREA WITH QUICK RIDES TO FREEWAY, DOWNTOWN GLENDALE, TONS OF SHOPPING & DINING! CANNOT BEAT THE LOCATION! NICE, OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH BIG EAT IN KITCHEN WITH/ ISLAND, PANTRY, LOTS OF OAK CABS, DW & FLAT TOP RANGE! BIG MASTER WITH 2 SINKS & WALK IN! FULL GUEST BATH & GOOD SIZED GUEST BEDS! GRASS FRONT AND BACK PLUS HUGE PATIO COVER FOR ENJOYING THE YARD! TILE IN ALL OF THE RIGHT PLACES, BLINDS T/O, SECURITY DOOR PLUS 3 CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4609953)