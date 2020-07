Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace alarm system carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system

Lovely house, has large great room for family entertainment, large loft. Close to the freeway. If you are a football fan, close to the University ofPhoenix football stadium. The house has alarm system installed. The house has just been remodeled this year with new paint, carpet and appliances.