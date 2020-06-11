All apartments in Glendale
8164 West McLellan Road
8164 West McLellan Road

8164 West Mclellan Road · No Longer Available
Glendale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

8164 West Mclellan Road, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Wonderful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home. Large front patio and desert landscaping makes good-looking curb appeal. Very open and light floorplan. 3 Bedrooms with solid wood floors. Large Master Bedroom with shutters and large walk-in closet with high windows for natural lighting. Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, bonus room with cozy fireplace. Kitchen overlooks bonus room with breakfast bar & French doors off dining area which open up to backyard with covered patio, pool and spa! Monthly city tax 2.2%. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8164 West McLellan Road have any available units?
8164 West McLellan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8164 West McLellan Road have?
Some of 8164 West McLellan Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8164 West McLellan Road currently offering any rent specials?
8164 West McLellan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8164 West McLellan Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8164 West McLellan Road is pet friendly.
Does 8164 West McLellan Road offer parking?
No, 8164 West McLellan Road does not offer parking.
Does 8164 West McLellan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8164 West McLellan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8164 West McLellan Road have a pool?
Yes, 8164 West McLellan Road has a pool.
Does 8164 West McLellan Road have accessible units?
No, 8164 West McLellan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8164 West McLellan Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8164 West McLellan Road does not have units with dishwashers.
