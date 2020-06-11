8164 West McLellan Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

Wonderful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home. Large front patio and desert landscaping makes good-looking curb appeal. Very open and light floorplan. 3 Bedrooms with solid wood floors. Large Master Bedroom with shutters and large walk-in closet with high windows for natural lighting. Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, bonus room with cozy fireplace. Kitchen overlooks bonus room with breakfast bar & French doors off dining area which open up to backyard with covered patio, pool and spa! Monthly city tax 2.2%. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.