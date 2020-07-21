8159 W. Nicolet Ave.

Amenities

This 4 bedroom Glendale home is absolutely packed with upgrades!! Fantastic curb appeal with 3-car garage and covered front porch. Inside you'll find shutters, tile flooring, custom bench built-ins, fans throughout & a large kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, island & subway tile back-splash. 4 spacious bedrooms including the master suite with private access to backyard & bathroom featuring double sinks, walk-in closet, tub & tile shower. Low maintenance backyard with covered patio and turf. Ideal location just a few minutes from Westgate restaurants, shopping & sports arenas! NO PETS PLEASE.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.