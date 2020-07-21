All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 8159 W. Nicolet Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
8159 W. Nicolet Ave.
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:38 AM

8159 W. Nicolet Ave.

8159 West Nicolet Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

8159 West Nicolet Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom Glendale home is absolutely packed with upgrades!! Fantastic curb appeal with 3-car garage and covered front porch. Inside you'll find shutters, tile flooring, custom bench built-ins, fans throughout & a large kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, island & subway tile back-splash. 4 spacious bedrooms including the master suite with private access to backyard & bathroom featuring double sinks, walk-in closet, tub & tile shower. Low maintenance backyard with covered patio and turf. Ideal location just a few minutes from Westgate restaurants, shopping & sports arenas! NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8159 W. Nicolet Ave. have any available units?
8159 W. Nicolet Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8159 W. Nicolet Ave. have?
Some of 8159 W. Nicolet Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8159 W. Nicolet Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8159 W. Nicolet Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8159 W. Nicolet Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 8159 W. Nicolet Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 8159 W. Nicolet Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8159 W. Nicolet Ave. offers parking.
Does 8159 W. Nicolet Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8159 W. Nicolet Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8159 W. Nicolet Ave. have a pool?
No, 8159 W. Nicolet Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8159 W. Nicolet Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8159 W. Nicolet Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8159 W. Nicolet Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8159 W. Nicolet Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301
Arrowhead Ranch by Baron
20250 North 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGlendale Apartments with Parking
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Apartments
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College