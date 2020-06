Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Home! Large 3 bedroom and bonus room with desk and a lot of cabinets, 2 baths and 2 car garage with a nice living room. Largerkitchen, center island with granite countertop. Ceiling fan and light fixture in every room, a lot of cabinets in laundry room and much more...Easy access to US-60, I-17 and Loop 101. Close to Glendale Community College and walking distance to Walmart Supercenter.