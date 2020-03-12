8041 N 56TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

A rare gem for lease with an open floor plan, high-end finishes, and a three car garage, ready to park the Tesla with 220v outlet. From the moment you enter, you will love the warmth of the formal living and dining that open into a great room living space, with premium wood/18'' tile/carpet flooring throughout! The kitchen has a breakfast nook, island w/ breakfast bar, all appliances, huge walk-in pantry, buffet bar and plenty of additional cabinet space. The large master suite, has a walk-in closet, private bath and door to the covered patio. Professionally landscaped with drip system, desert landscaping and grassy area. The garage has coating flooring and enters into a spacious laundry room. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION - click more to see all the area has to offer. The covered patio makes enjoying this back yard a pleasure with an east facing view, and room for entertaining. But be sure to check out the Paradise Vistas private play areas and green park for resident use only. This home is so conveniently located to restaurants, schools, parks, the Cardinals Stadium, Glendale Community College, Crossroads Plaza and public library. Easy access to highways too!