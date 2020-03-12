All apartments in Glendale
8041 N 56TH Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8041 N 56TH Drive

8041 North 56th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8041 North 56th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A rare gem for lease with an open floor plan, high-end finishes, and a three car garage, ready to park the Tesla with 220v outlet. From the moment you enter, you will love the warmth of the formal living and dining that open into a great room living space, with premium wood/18'' tile/carpet flooring throughout! The kitchen has a breakfast nook, island w/ breakfast bar, all appliances, huge walk-in pantry, buffet bar and plenty of additional cabinet space. The large master suite, has a walk-in closet, private bath and door to the covered patio. Professionally landscaped with drip system, desert landscaping and grassy area. The garage has coating flooring and enters into a spacious laundry room. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION - click more to see all the area has to offer. The covered patio makes enjoying this back yard a pleasure with an east facing view, and room for entertaining. But be sure to check out the Paradise Vistas private play areas and green park for resident use only. This home is so conveniently located to restaurants, schools, parks, the Cardinals Stadium, Glendale Community College, Crossroads Plaza and public library. Easy access to highways too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8041 N 56TH Drive have any available units?
8041 N 56TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8041 N 56TH Drive have?
Some of 8041 N 56TH Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8041 N 56TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8041 N 56TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8041 N 56TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8041 N 56TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 8041 N 56TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8041 N 56TH Drive offers parking.
Does 8041 N 56TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8041 N 56TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8041 N 56TH Drive have a pool?
No, 8041 N 56TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8041 N 56TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 8041 N 56TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8041 N 56TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8041 N 56TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
