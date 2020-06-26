8027 N 55TH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave carpet

A crisp, clean, and move-in ready home! Inside this 3 bed, 2 bath home, you will have all the space you have been looking for. There is fresh new exterior and interior paint, beautiful brand new tiled floors, and brand new carpet throughout that makes this house stand out from all the rest. The living room and eat-in kitchen is a great place to spend time with friends and family. The stunning kitchen has brand new sparkling white cabinets and new appliances! Schedule your showing today!