Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
8027 N 55TH Drive
Last updated January 14 2020 at 4:37 AM

8027 N 55TH Drive

8027 North 55th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8027 North 55th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A crisp, clean, and move-in ready home! Inside this 3 bed, 2 bath home, you will have all the space you have been looking for. There is fresh new exterior and interior paint, beautiful brand new tiled floors, and brand new carpet throughout that makes this house stand out from all the rest. The living room and eat-in kitchen is a great place to spend time with friends and family. The stunning kitchen has brand new sparkling white cabinets and new appliances! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8027 N 55TH Drive have any available units?
8027 N 55TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8027 N 55TH Drive have?
Some of 8027 N 55TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8027 N 55TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8027 N 55TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8027 N 55TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8027 N 55TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 8027 N 55TH Drive offer parking?
No, 8027 N 55TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8027 N 55TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8027 N 55TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8027 N 55TH Drive have a pool?
No, 8027 N 55TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8027 N 55TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 8027 N 55TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8027 N 55TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8027 N 55TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

