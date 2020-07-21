7997 West Citrus Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

***4 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH A 3 CAR GARAGE*** - This 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home in Glendale has it all including Vaulted Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Gas Fireplace, New Efficient Central Air this year, Huge 16 x 12 Great Room, Full Length Covered Patio, Tile Roof, Block Fence, and, best of all, a 3 Car Garage. Super Location in the Shalimar Subdivision just a few blocks east of the Glendale Stadium area. This portion of Citrus is a cul-de-sac with Discovery Park just 3 houses away and no rear neighbors since our lot backs to the open space of Western Area Regional Park.



For viewing instructions, please contact United Metro Properties at 623-889-7727.

www.unitedmetro.com to apply.



Cross Streets: 83rd Avenue/Bethany Home Road

Directions: North to Maryland, East to 81st Ave, South to Citrus, East to property



