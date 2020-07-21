All apartments in Glendale
7997 West Citrus Way
7997 West Citrus Way

7997 West Citrus Way · No Longer Available
Location

7997 West Citrus Way, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***4 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH A 3 CAR GARAGE*** - This 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home in Glendale has it all including Vaulted Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Gas Fireplace, New Efficient Central Air this year, Huge 16 x 12 Great Room, Full Length Covered Patio, Tile Roof, Block Fence, and, best of all, a 3 Car Garage. Super Location in the Shalimar Subdivision just a few blocks east of the Glendale Stadium area. This portion of Citrus is a cul-de-sac with Discovery Park just 3 houses away and no rear neighbors since our lot backs to the open space of Western Area Regional Park.

For viewing instructions, please contact United Metro Properties at 623-889-7727.
www.unitedmetro.com to apply.

Cross Streets: 83rd Avenue/Bethany Home Road
Directions: North to Maryland, East to 81st Ave, South to Citrus, East to property

(RLNE2746463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7997 West Citrus Way have any available units?
7997 West Citrus Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7997 West Citrus Way have?
Some of 7997 West Citrus Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7997 West Citrus Way currently offering any rent specials?
7997 West Citrus Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7997 West Citrus Way pet-friendly?
No, 7997 West Citrus Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7997 West Citrus Way offer parking?
Yes, 7997 West Citrus Way offers parking.
Does 7997 West Citrus Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7997 West Citrus Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7997 West Citrus Way have a pool?
No, 7997 West Citrus Way does not have a pool.
Does 7997 West Citrus Way have accessible units?
No, 7997 West Citrus Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7997 West Citrus Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7997 West Citrus Way does not have units with dishwashers.
