7989 W. Solano Dr. North.

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME MINUTES FROM WEST GATE IN GLENDALE** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1302 square feet and located in Glendale. The interior features a living room, eat in kitchen with a pantry, master bedroom with a walk in closet with double sinks in the bathroom, the second bedroom also has a walk in closet, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile, vinyl and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry closet. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and low maintenance desert landscaping in the front and back yards. This home is close to schools, parks, and all types of shopping at the West Gate complex!



Cross Streets: 83rd Ave & Bethany Home Road

Directions: East on Bethany Home - South on 81st Ave - East on Solano Drive North to the home on the Right



