7989 W. Solano Dr. North.
7989 W. Solano Dr. North
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

7989 W. Solano Dr. North

7989 West Solano Drive North · No Longer Available
Glendale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

7989 West Solano Drive North, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME MINUTES FROM WEST GATE IN GLENDALE** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1302 square feet and located in Glendale. The interior features a living room, eat in kitchen with a pantry, master bedroom with a walk in closet with double sinks in the bathroom, the second bedroom also has a walk in closet, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile, vinyl and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry closet. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and low maintenance desert landscaping in the front and back yards. This home is close to schools, parks, and all types of shopping at the West Gate complex!

Cross Streets: 83rd Ave & Bethany Home Road
Directions: East on Bethany Home - South on 81st Ave - East on Solano Drive North to the home on the Right

(RLNE2797776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7989 W. Solano Dr. North have any available units?
7989 W. Solano Dr. North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7989 W. Solano Dr. North have?
Some of 7989 W. Solano Dr. North's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7989 W. Solano Dr. North currently offering any rent specials?
7989 W. Solano Dr. North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7989 W. Solano Dr. North pet-friendly?
No, 7989 W. Solano Dr. North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7989 W. Solano Dr. North offer parking?
Yes, 7989 W. Solano Dr. North offers parking.
Does 7989 W. Solano Dr. North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7989 W. Solano Dr. North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7989 W. Solano Dr. North have a pool?
No, 7989 W. Solano Dr. North does not have a pool.
Does 7989 W. Solano Dr. North have accessible units?
No, 7989 W. Solano Dr. North does not have accessible units.
Does 7989 W. Solano Dr. North have units with dishwashers?
No, 7989 W. Solano Dr. North does not have units with dishwashers.

