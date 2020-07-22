7821 W PEPPERTREE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

The front exterior boasts a low-maintenance yard, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, a stunning in-ground pool, a covered patio area, and a privacy fence. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, vaulted ceilings, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.