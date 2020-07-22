All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, AZ
7821 W PEPPERTREE Lane
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:27 AM

7821 W PEPPERTREE Lane

7821 West Peppertree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7821 West Peppertree Lane, Glendale, AZ 85303
Pine Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
The front exterior boasts a low-maintenance yard, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, a stunning in-ground pool, a covered patio area, and a privacy fence. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, vaulted ceilings, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7821 W PEPPERTREE Lane have any available units?
7821 W PEPPERTREE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7821 W PEPPERTREE Lane have?
Some of 7821 W PEPPERTREE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7821 W PEPPERTREE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7821 W PEPPERTREE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7821 W PEPPERTREE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7821 W PEPPERTREE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7821 W PEPPERTREE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7821 W PEPPERTREE Lane offers parking.
Does 7821 W PEPPERTREE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7821 W PEPPERTREE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7821 W PEPPERTREE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7821 W PEPPERTREE Lane has a pool.
Does 7821 W PEPPERTREE Lane have accessible units?
No, 7821 W PEPPERTREE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7821 W PEPPERTREE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7821 W PEPPERTREE Lane has units with dishwashers.
