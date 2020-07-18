7236 N 77th Dr

Amenities

Major Cross Streets are Glendale & 79th Ave.

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Sq. Footage: 1,736

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No Smoking



Spacious single level 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Glendale home on oversized corner lot. This home offers a spacious floorplan with separate living room, family room and dining area. Many upgrades including 2? faux wood blinds, ceiling fans throughout, 9? ceilings throughout and neutral paint. Large kitchen has tons of cabinet and counter space, separate pantry, granite counter tops with eat at bar peninsula and all stainless steel appliances which includes ceramic glass top range, microwave and dishwasher. Master suite features walk-in closet, dual sink vanity and walk in shower with glass doors. Beautifully landscaped front and back with low maintenance design. The backyard is huge offering turf, large paver patio area, tons of extra space with storage shed and RV gate. Easy access to the 101 and near great entertainment, shopping and restaurants.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC

Office: 480-626-4062 ore reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.