All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 7236 N 77th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7236 N 77th Dr
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:40 AM

7236 N 77th Dr

7236 North 77th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7236 North 77th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Major Cross Streets are Glendale & 79th Ave.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. Footage: 1,736
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No Smoking

------------------------------
Spacious single level 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Glendale home on oversized corner lot. This home offers a spacious floorplan with separate living room, family room and dining area. Many upgrades including 2? faux wood blinds, ceiling fans throughout, 9? ceilings throughout and neutral paint. Large kitchen has tons of cabinet and counter space, separate pantry, granite counter tops with eat at bar peninsula and all stainless steel appliances which includes ceramic glass top range, microwave and dishwasher. Master suite features walk-in closet, dual sink vanity and walk in shower with glass doors. Beautifully landscaped front and back with low maintenance design. The backyard is huge offering turf, large paver patio area, tons of extra space with storage shed and RV gate. Easy access to the 101 and near great entertainment, shopping and restaurants.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 ore reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7236 N 77th Dr have any available units?
7236 N 77th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7236 N 77th Dr have?
Some of 7236 N 77th Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7236 N 77th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7236 N 77th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7236 N 77th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7236 N 77th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7236 N 77th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7236 N 77th Dr offers parking.
Does 7236 N 77th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7236 N 77th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7236 N 77th Dr have a pool?
No, 7236 N 77th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7236 N 77th Dr have accessible units?
No, 7236 N 77th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7236 N 77th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7236 N 77th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale Apartments with Parking
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College