7233 N 55th Ave

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled 1 bed 1 bath - Totally remodeled 1 bed 1 bath. New Flooring thru out, New cabinets, faucet, sink fresh paint! Incredible location, in historic Glendale. Inside laundry hook ups.



Rent is $805 mo



Breakdown of fees...

Rent is $805.00/mo plus 2.9% Glendale tax Liability Ins $9.50

Security deposit $805 ($705.00 refundable)

Cleaning deposit $200 (non refundable)

Pet deposit $200/pet -(non refundable)If approved by the owner.

Re-Key Fee $85 (non refundable)

Admin Fee $150

Renters insurance is recommended to protect your personal belongings.

Rent includes water/trash.



$50 application fee for credit/background/rental history check.



