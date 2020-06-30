7233 N 55th Ave

Amenities
Remodeled 1 bed 1 bath - Totally remodeled 1 bed 1 bath. New Flooring thru out, New cabinets, faucet, sink fresh paint! Incredible location, in historic Glendale. Inside laundry hook ups.
Rent is $805 mo
Breakdown of fees...
Rent is $805.00/mo plus 2.9% Glendale tax Liability Ins $9.50
Security deposit $805 ($705.00 refundable)
Cleaning deposit $200 (non refundable)
Pet deposit $200/pet -(non refundable)If approved by the owner.
Re-Key Fee $85 (non refundable)
Admin Fee $150
Renters insurance is recommended to protect your personal belongings.
Rent includes water/trash.
$50 application fee for credit/background/rental history check.
(RLNE2051424)