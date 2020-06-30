All apartments in Glendale
7233 N 55th Ave
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:52 PM

7233 N 55th Ave

7233 North 55th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7233 North 55th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled 1 bed 1 bath - Totally remodeled 1 bed 1 bath. New Flooring thru out, New cabinets, faucet, sink fresh paint! Incredible location, in historic Glendale. Inside laundry hook ups.

Rent is $805 mo

Breakdown of fees...
Rent is $805.00/mo plus 2.9% Glendale tax Liability Ins $9.50
Security deposit $805 ($705.00 refundable)
Cleaning deposit $200 (non refundable)
Pet deposit $200/pet -(non refundable)If approved by the owner.
Re-Key Fee $85 (non refundable)
Admin Fee $150
Renters insurance is recommended to protect your personal belongings.
Rent includes water/trash.

$50 application fee for credit/background/rental history check.

(RLNE2051424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7233 N 55th Ave have any available units?
7233 N 55th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 7233 N 55th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7233 N 55th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7233 N 55th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7233 N 55th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7233 N 55th Ave offer parking?
No, 7233 N 55th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7233 N 55th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7233 N 55th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7233 N 55th Ave have a pool?
No, 7233 N 55th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7233 N 55th Ave have accessible units?
No, 7233 N 55th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7233 N 55th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7233 N 55th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7233 N 55th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7233 N 55th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

