7221 N 72ND Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

**COMING SOON, NO SHOWING UNTIL AFTER 2/20 ** YOU ARE GOING TO LOVE LIVING IN THIS GATED COMMUNITY! THIS 4/2.5 HAS A SPACIOUS EAT-IN KITCHEN THAT OPENS TO THE GREAT ROOM, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, PANTRY AND TONS OF CABINETS! 4 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS ARE UPSTAIRS WITH A 1/2 BATH DOWN. CEILING FANS IN ALL BEDROOMS. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET, THE 3 OTHER BEDROOMS ARE GOOD SIZED. OUTSIDE IS EXTENDED COVERED PATIO WITH AN EXTRA SIDE YARD SLAB. THIS HOME IS CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! CALL TODAY!