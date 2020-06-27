All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 7205 W Mohawk Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7205 W Mohawk Ln
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:45 AM

7205 W Mohawk Ln

7205 West Mohawk Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Arrowhead Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7205 West Mohawk Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH** **ALL NEW PAINT** **NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS** **REFINISHED KITCHEN CABINETS** **NEW STAINLESS KITCHEN APPLIANCES** 4 Bedroom + 3 Full bathroom in Arrowhead Ranch. Kitchen features stainless steel range/oven, dishwasher, built-in microwave, kitchen island, dine-in breakfast room. Formal dining room and living room. One full bedroom and full bathroom is located down stairs! Master suite features separate tub and shower, dual sinks, private toilet room, walk-in closet. Tile, carpet, ceiling fans and blinds throughout! Backyard features covered patio, desert and grass landscaping, rear view fence to common area. 2 car garage with opener. Call now to view!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7205 W Mohawk Ln have any available units?
7205 W Mohawk Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7205 W Mohawk Ln have?
Some of 7205 W Mohawk Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7205 W Mohawk Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7205 W Mohawk Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7205 W Mohawk Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7205 W Mohawk Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7205 W Mohawk Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7205 W Mohawk Ln offers parking.
Does 7205 W Mohawk Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7205 W Mohawk Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7205 W Mohawk Ln have a pool?
No, 7205 W Mohawk Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7205 W Mohawk Ln have accessible units?
No, 7205 W Mohawk Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7205 W Mohawk Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7205 W Mohawk Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Summers Point
4441 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College