7205 W Mohawk Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH** **ALL NEW PAINT** **NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS** **REFINISHED KITCHEN CABINETS** **NEW STAINLESS KITCHEN APPLIANCES** 4 Bedroom + 3 Full bathroom in Arrowhead Ranch. Kitchen features stainless steel range/oven, dishwasher, built-in microwave, kitchen island, dine-in breakfast room. Formal dining room and living room. One full bedroom and full bathroom is located down stairs! Master suite features separate tub and shower, dual sinks, private toilet room, walk-in closet. Tile, carpet, ceiling fans and blinds throughout! Backyard features covered patio, desert and grass landscaping, rear view fence to common area. 2 car garage with opener. Call now to view!!!