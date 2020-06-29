Rent Calculator
Glendale, AZ
/
7203 W TINA Lane
Last updated April 1 2020 at 12:02 AM
7203 W TINA Lane
7203 West Tina Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
7203 West Tina Lane, Glendale, AZ 85310
Hillcrest Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Charming and spacious home with a big backyard for entertaining. Very close to the 101 for ease of commute. Not far from Arrowhead Mall and many great restaurants and shopping. Come see today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7203 W TINA Lane have any available units?
7203 W TINA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7203 W TINA Lane have?
Some of 7203 W TINA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 7203 W TINA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7203 W TINA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7203 W TINA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7203 W TINA Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 7203 W TINA Lane offer parking?
No, 7203 W TINA Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7203 W TINA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7203 W TINA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7203 W TINA Lane have a pool?
No, 7203 W TINA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7203 W TINA Lane have accessible units?
No, 7203 W TINA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7203 W TINA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7203 W TINA Lane has units with dishwashers.
