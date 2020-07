Amenities

This location is amazing! Close to everything you could need, Utopia park, shopping, dining, activities and easy access to the 101 freeway. As you pull up to the home, you'll love the landscaping and curb appeal. Upon entering, you'll walk into an open dining and living room area, leading out into the quaint and private backyard with a pool! Landscape and pool maintenance are the tenants responsibility upon move in.