7032 W GREENBRIAR Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7032 W GREENBRIAR Drive

7032 West Greenbriar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7032 West Greenbriar Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Coventry Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to one of the most distinguished communities located in the heart of North Glendale . This Amazing property that boasts 3 bedrooms plus a den that can be used for 4th bedroom too. Corner lot and yes North South exposure with backyard facing north 3 car garage all of this on a 11,600 sq. ft.. lot. Walk into this gorgeous home and you see the huge Vaulted ceiling that reach over 15 feet. Spacious dining room with a beautiful new plank tile! Seller has replace almost all the flooring in last year plus painted interior and exterior. All new updated kitchen plus island that is a great breakfast bar. Walk into backyard and you will see is loaded with ambience! Very private with pavers huge covered patio pool with waterfall this is a true resort layout. Great restaurants, & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

