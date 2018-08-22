7032 W GREENBRIAR Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to one of the most distinguished communities located in the heart of North Glendale . This Amazing property that boasts 3 bedrooms plus a den that can be used for 4th bedroom too. Corner lot and yes North South exposure with backyard facing north 3 car garage all of this on a 11,600 sq. ft.. lot. Walk into this gorgeous home and you see the huge Vaulted ceiling that reach over 15 feet. Spacious dining room with a beautiful new plank tile! Seller has replace almost all the flooring in last year plus painted interior and exterior. All new updated kitchen plus island that is a great breakfast bar. Walk into backyard and you will see is loaded with ambience! Very private with pavers huge covered patio pool with waterfall this is a true resort layout. Great restaurants, & shopping.