6968 W. State Ave.

6968 West State Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6968 West State Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled single story home with all new tile flooring, new paint, stainless steel appliances. This property will not disappoint and will not last long in this hot market! Close to shopping, restaurants, and easy access to 60 and loop 101.

Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent. $200 pet deposit per pet (1/2 refundable), lessor approval required and breed restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6968 W. State Ave. have any available units?
6968 W. State Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 6968 W. State Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6968 W. State Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6968 W. State Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6968 W. State Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6968 W. State Ave. offer parking?
No, 6968 W. State Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 6968 W. State Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6968 W. State Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6968 W. State Ave. have a pool?
No, 6968 W. State Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6968 W. State Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6968 W. State Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6968 W. State Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6968 W. State Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6968 W. State Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6968 W. State Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

