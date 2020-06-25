All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6927 W VIA DEL SOL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6927 W VIA DEL SOL Drive
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:14 AM

6927 W VIA DEL SOL Drive

6927 West via Del Sol Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6927 West via Del Sol Drive, Glendale, AZ 85310
Hillcrest Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home in Hillcrest Ranch! # bedroom, 2 bath ready for immediate move in. Two tone paint,Upgraded cabinets through out,Large open kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar, travertine tile, baseboards, tiled shower surrounds,granite in all the bathrooms, blinds on windows, upgraded lighting and fixtures. Master bedroom is large with walk in closet that has built in ''classy closet''. Walking distance to all schools that are within the community and parks. Very easy access to freeways and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6927 W VIA DEL SOL Drive have any available units?
6927 W VIA DEL SOL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6927 W VIA DEL SOL Drive have?
Some of 6927 W VIA DEL SOL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6927 W VIA DEL SOL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6927 W VIA DEL SOL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6927 W VIA DEL SOL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6927 W VIA DEL SOL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6927 W VIA DEL SOL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6927 W VIA DEL SOL Drive offers parking.
Does 6927 W VIA DEL SOL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6927 W VIA DEL SOL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6927 W VIA DEL SOL Drive have a pool?
No, 6927 W VIA DEL SOL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6927 W VIA DEL SOL Drive have accessible units?
No, 6927 W VIA DEL SOL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6927 W VIA DEL SOL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6927 W VIA DEL SOL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Spring Meadow
10030 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Cantamar
16630 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College