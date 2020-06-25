6927 W VIA DEL SOL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful home in Hillcrest Ranch! # bedroom, 2 bath ready for immediate move in. Two tone paint,Upgraded cabinets through out,Large open kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar, travertine tile, baseboards, tiled shower surrounds,granite in all the bathrooms, blinds on windows, upgraded lighting and fixtures. Master bedroom is large with walk in closet that has built in ''classy closet''. Walking distance to all schools that are within the community and parks. Very easy access to freeways and entertainment.