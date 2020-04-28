All apartments in Glendale
Last updated February 17 2020 at 8:35 PM

6861 West State Avenue

6861 West State Avenue · No Longer Available
Glendale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

6861 West State Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a Beautiful Three Bedroom Two Bath, the home has been totally renovated with new flooring, new showers, tile floor throughout, new paint inside out. Counter Tops Redone. Come and look it at today before its gone.

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent,
$45 application fee per adult,
$300 pet fee Refundable (some breed restrictions),
$300 Cleaning Fee Refundable
$250 One time Management Fee,
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated.),
City Taxes between 1.8% to 2.5 Depending on the city.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6861 West State Avenue have any available units?
6861 West State Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 6861 West State Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6861 West State Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6861 West State Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6861 West State Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6861 West State Avenue offer parking?
No, 6861 West State Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6861 West State Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6861 West State Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6861 West State Avenue have a pool?
No, 6861 West State Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6861 West State Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6861 West State Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6861 West State Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6861 West State Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6861 West State Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6861 West State Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
