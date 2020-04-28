6861 West State Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a Beautiful Three Bedroom Two Bath, the home has been totally renovated with new flooring, new showers, tile floor throughout, new paint inside out. Counter Tops Redone. Come and look it at today before its gone.



Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent,

$45 application fee per adult,

$300 pet fee Refundable (some breed restrictions),

$300 Cleaning Fee Refundable

$250 One time Management Fee,

12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated.),

City Taxes between 1.8% to 2.5 Depending on the city.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.