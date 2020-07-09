6838 N 44th Ave #3 21245090 - Location 038

Amenities
2 Bed 1 bath 980 Sqft 2 story town home Available now Sec 8 Approved Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - 6838 N 44th AVE 3, Glendale, AZ 85301,
Subdivision: Tracy Condominium,
Very nice 2 bed 1.5 bath, New carpet, windows dorrs and lighting. Larger Living Room. Private back patio. Nice size eat in kitchen. Looking for that long-term renter! Water, sewer, trash included. A must-see and great price for a 2 bedroom town home. SORRY NO PETS!!!
Cross Street: 43rd/Glendale Directions: S on 43rd Ave. to Lamar. W to Tracy Condos.
Lessee to verify all information to be correct.
Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC
No Pets Allowed
