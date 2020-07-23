All apartments in Glendale
6822 W Louise Dr

6822 West Louise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6822 West Louise Drive, Glendale, AZ 85310
Hillcrest Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Available July 8, 2019*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants*No Short-Term Leasing***
Beautiful home in a Lovely neighborhood! Vaulted ceiling in family room, large eat in kitchen with tons of storage and
washer/dryer is included. Very light and bright with great windows and views! Half bath downstairs and all bedrooms
upstairs. Great curb appeal with huge front entrance. Front and back yards both easy desert maintenance with no homes
directly behind you. This won't last long, RESERVE IT NOW!
To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6822 W Louise Dr have any available units?
6822 W Louise Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6822 W Louise Dr have?
Some of 6822 W Louise Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6822 W Louise Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6822 W Louise Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6822 W Louise Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6822 W Louise Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6822 W Louise Dr offer parking?
No, 6822 W Louise Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6822 W Louise Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6822 W Louise Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6822 W Louise Dr have a pool?
No, 6822 W Louise Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6822 W Louise Dr have accessible units?
No, 6822 W Louise Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6822 W Louise Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6822 W Louise Dr has units with dishwashers.
