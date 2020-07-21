All apartments in Glendale
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

6762 W. Ruth Ave.

6762 West Ruth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6762 West Ruth Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85345

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
*** 2 BEDROOM / 1.5 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE IN PEORIA *** - This is a charming 2-story townhouse with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, has 1074 square feet and is located in the Fountain Shadows community. The interior features a living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, dining room, ceiling fans, private balcony off bedroom, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hook-ups inside the garage. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, small enclosed private back yard, and a community pool, spa & bbq area.

Cross Streets: 67th Ave/Olive
Directions: South on 67th Ave, Right on Diana Ave, Right on Fountain Dr, Left on Ruth Ave to the property

(RLNE2572935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6762 W. Ruth Ave. have any available units?
6762 W. Ruth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6762 W. Ruth Ave. have?
Some of 6762 W. Ruth Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6762 W. Ruth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6762 W. Ruth Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6762 W. Ruth Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 6762 W. Ruth Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6762 W. Ruth Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6762 W. Ruth Ave. offers parking.
Does 6762 W. Ruth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6762 W. Ruth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6762 W. Ruth Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 6762 W. Ruth Ave. has a pool.
Does 6762 W. Ruth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6762 W. Ruth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6762 W. Ruth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6762 W. Ruth Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

