6762 W. Ruth Ave.

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

*** 2 BEDROOM / 1.5 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE IN PEORIA *** - This is a charming 2-story townhouse with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, has 1074 square feet and is located in the Fountain Shadows community. The interior features a living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, dining room, ceiling fans, private balcony off bedroom, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hook-ups inside the garage. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, small enclosed private back yard, and a community pool, spa & bbq area.



Cross Streets: 67th Ave/Olive

Directions: South on 67th Ave, Right on Diana Ave, Right on Fountain Dr, Left on Ruth Ave to the property



(RLNE2572935)