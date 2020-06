Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Price just reduced! 9-12-19. Fantastic location near Arrowhead and major traffic arteries. Very well maintained home with vaulted ceilings. Feels much larger. Open concept with substantial living and family room areas. Ample kitchen with stainless appliances and great pantry. Beautiful backyard with excellent covered, attractive block patio. Homes in this subdivision go very quickly.