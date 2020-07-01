All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6752 W NORTHVIEW Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6752 W NORTHVIEW Avenue
Last updated April 2 2020 at 6:08 PM

6752 W NORTHVIEW Avenue

6752 West Northview Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6752 West Northview Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great rental opportunity within the quiet community of Summerfield Place in Glendale! Excellent location near good schools, grocery stores, easy access to US-60 and Loop-101, and minutes from endless entertainment and dining options at Westgate Entertainment District! This single-level home has great space with almost 1,900 square feet which includes two living areas, four-bedrooms, two-bathrooms, and a spacious kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Low maintenance backyard complete with covered patio. Details includes fresh paint, new wood-laminate floors, and tile in all the right places. Too much to list and priced to lease quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6752 W NORTHVIEW Avenue have any available units?
6752 W NORTHVIEW Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6752 W NORTHVIEW Avenue have?
Some of 6752 W NORTHVIEW Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6752 W NORTHVIEW Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6752 W NORTHVIEW Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6752 W NORTHVIEW Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6752 W NORTHVIEW Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6752 W NORTHVIEW Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6752 W NORTHVIEW Avenue offers parking.
Does 6752 W NORTHVIEW Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6752 W NORTHVIEW Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6752 W NORTHVIEW Avenue have a pool?
No, 6752 W NORTHVIEW Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6752 W NORTHVIEW Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6752 W NORTHVIEW Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6752 W NORTHVIEW Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6752 W NORTHVIEW Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sunset Landing
8450 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
20251 N 75th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College