6752 W NORTHVIEW Avenue

Great rental opportunity within the quiet community of Summerfield Place in Glendale! Excellent location near good schools, grocery stores, easy access to US-60 and Loop-101, and minutes from endless entertainment and dining options at Westgate Entertainment District! This single-level home has great space with almost 1,900 square feet which includes two living areas, four-bedrooms, two-bathrooms, and a spacious kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Low maintenance backyard complete with covered patio. Details includes fresh paint, new wood-laminate floors, and tile in all the right places. Too much to list and priced to lease quickly!