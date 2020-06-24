All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6739 W MCRAE Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6739 W MCRAE Way
Last updated May 21 2019 at 9:54 PM

6739 W MCRAE Way

6739 West Mcrae Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Arrowhead Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6739 West Mcrae Way, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
LOCATION! Beautiful 4 bedroom low maintenance home on an oversized lot in the highly desired neighborhood of Arrowhead Ranch. Enjoy your own private oasis in the backyard with newly installed turf, a fenced pebble-tec pool with a water feature, tons of storage with garage cabinets and a large storage shed in the backyard, mature trees for ultimate shade and privacy, NO CARPET, beautiful upgraded kitchen with newer stainless appliances (including a fridge, washer and dryer), private balcony off the large master suite, beautiful covered patio to entertain and an enclosed courtyard to maximize your yard space! Spend your weekends in the pool with family and friends, and green grass year-round without the water bill. With this location and upgrades, this is a one of a kind rare find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6739 W MCRAE Way have any available units?
6739 W MCRAE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6739 W MCRAE Way have?
Some of 6739 W MCRAE Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6739 W MCRAE Way currently offering any rent specials?
6739 W MCRAE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6739 W MCRAE Way pet-friendly?
No, 6739 W MCRAE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6739 W MCRAE Way offer parking?
Yes, 6739 W MCRAE Way offers parking.
Does 6739 W MCRAE Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6739 W MCRAE Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6739 W MCRAE Way have a pool?
Yes, 6739 W MCRAE Way has a pool.
Does 6739 W MCRAE Way have accessible units?
No, 6739 W MCRAE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6739 W MCRAE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6739 W MCRAE Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road
Glendale, AZ 85301
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
20251 N 75th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Spring Meadow
10030 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College