6739 W MCRAE Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

LOCATION! Beautiful 4 bedroom low maintenance home on an oversized lot in the highly desired neighborhood of Arrowhead Ranch. Enjoy your own private oasis in the backyard with newly installed turf, a fenced pebble-tec pool with a water feature, tons of storage with garage cabinets and a large storage shed in the backyard, mature trees for ultimate shade and privacy, NO CARPET, beautiful upgraded kitchen with newer stainless appliances (including a fridge, washer and dryer), private balcony off the large master suite, beautiful covered patio to entertain and an enclosed courtyard to maximize your yard space! Spend your weekends in the pool with family and friends, and green grass year-round without the water bill. With this location and upgrades, this is a one of a kind rare find!