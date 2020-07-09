All apartments in Glendale
6704 W TOPEKA Drive
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:04 AM

6704 W TOPEKA Drive

6704 West Topeka Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6704 West Topeka Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
POOL! Great location. Minutes from Loop 101, Arrowhead Hospital, Midwestern University, plenty of shopping and restaurants. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home sits on a large corner lot. Neutral colors throughout the interior. All kitchen appliances included. Refreshing fenced, pebble sheen pool in great shape and maintained by landlord. Be ready for hot summer days and nights. RV Gate allows for low profile trailers, boats, etc. (under wall height). Split floor plan. The bedrooms are larger than average. Call now to see this as it will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6704 W TOPEKA Drive have any available units?
6704 W TOPEKA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6704 W TOPEKA Drive have?
Some of 6704 W TOPEKA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6704 W TOPEKA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6704 W TOPEKA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6704 W TOPEKA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6704 W TOPEKA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6704 W TOPEKA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6704 W TOPEKA Drive offers parking.
Does 6704 W TOPEKA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6704 W TOPEKA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6704 W TOPEKA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6704 W TOPEKA Drive has a pool.
Does 6704 W TOPEKA Drive have accessible units?
No, 6704 W TOPEKA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6704 W TOPEKA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6704 W TOPEKA Drive has units with dishwashers.
