6704 W TOPEKA Drive

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace microwave

POOL! Great location. Minutes from Loop 101, Arrowhead Hospital, Midwestern University, plenty of shopping and restaurants. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home sits on a large corner lot. Neutral colors throughout the interior. All kitchen appliances included. Refreshing fenced, pebble sheen pool in great shape and maintained by landlord. Be ready for hot summer days and nights. RV Gate allows for low profile trailers, boats, etc. (under wall height). Split floor plan. The bedrooms are larger than average. Call now to see this as it will not last.