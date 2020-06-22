All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6628 W Keim Dr 21245090 - Location 014.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6628 W Keim Dr 21245090 - Location 014
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

6628 W Keim Dr 21245090 - Location 014

6628 West Keim Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6628 West Keim Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bed Glendale Section 8 Approved ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: Maryvale Terrace

3 Bedrooms and 2 bath REMODELED, all nice ceramic tile in kit, entry and bath, ceiling fans t/o, large laundry room, gas utilities (energy saving) both refrig/evap cooling, mature landscaping and shade trees, extra storage shed, 1 car garage. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED

Cross Streets: Bethany Home and 67th Ave Directions: North of Bethany Home Road on 67th Avenue to Keim Drive, East on Keim Drive to property.

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5400833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6628 W Keim Dr 21245090 - Location 014 have any available units?
6628 W Keim Dr 21245090 - Location 014 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6628 W Keim Dr 21245090 - Location 014 have?
Some of 6628 W Keim Dr 21245090 - Location 014's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6628 W Keim Dr 21245090 - Location 014 currently offering any rent specials?
6628 W Keim Dr 21245090 - Location 014 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6628 W Keim Dr 21245090 - Location 014 pet-friendly?
No, 6628 W Keim Dr 21245090 - Location 014 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6628 W Keim Dr 21245090 - Location 014 offer parking?
Yes, 6628 W Keim Dr 21245090 - Location 014 offers parking.
Does 6628 W Keim Dr 21245090 - Location 014 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6628 W Keim Dr 21245090 - Location 014 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6628 W Keim Dr 21245090 - Location 014 have a pool?
No, 6628 W Keim Dr 21245090 - Location 014 does not have a pool.
Does 6628 W Keim Dr 21245090 - Location 014 have accessible units?
No, 6628 W Keim Dr 21245090 - Location 014 does not have accessible units.
Does 6628 W Keim Dr 21245090 - Location 014 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6628 W Keim Dr 21245090 - Location 014 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Cantamar
16630 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College