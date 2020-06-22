6628 W Keim Dr 21245090 - Location 014

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bed Glendale Section 8 Approved ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: Maryvale Terrace



3 Bedrooms and 2 bath REMODELED, all nice ceramic tile in kit, entry and bath, ceiling fans t/o, large laundry room, gas utilities (energy saving) both refrig/evap cooling, mature landscaping and shade trees, extra storage shed, 1 car garage. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED



Cross Streets: Bethany Home and 67th Ave Directions: North of Bethany Home Road on 67th Avenue to Keim Drive, East on Keim Drive to property.



Please text or call me if you have any questions.



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5400833)