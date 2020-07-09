All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6514 West Lupine Avenue

6514 West Lupine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6514 West Lupine Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85304

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely 3-bedroom home is available in Glendale! Great location located close to shopping and restaurants! Cozy living room features wood shutters and built-in fireplace! Spacious kitchen and den. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, range,oven, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Bedrooms are located upstairs. Large backyard with pool and covered patio - great for entertaining! 2-Car garage with lots of storage! Pets with Owner Approval. This one wont last long!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.zreteam.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Zorion Real Estate & Management- Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6514 West Lupine Avenue have any available units?
6514 West Lupine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6514 West Lupine Avenue have?
Some of 6514 West Lupine Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6514 West Lupine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6514 West Lupine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6514 West Lupine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6514 West Lupine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6514 West Lupine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6514 West Lupine Avenue offers parking.
Does 6514 West Lupine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6514 West Lupine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6514 West Lupine Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6514 West Lupine Avenue has a pool.
Does 6514 West Lupine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6514 West Lupine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6514 West Lupine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6514 West Lupine Avenue has units with dishwashers.
