6340 W TONOPAH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

WELCOME HOME TO THIS SPACIOUS 5 BED, 2.5 BATH, EXECUTIVE HOME ON A CORNER LOT BACKING TO THE LEGEND AT ARROWHEAD GOLF COURSE. HUGE BACKYARD FEATURING AN OVERSIZED, NORTH FACING COVERED PATIO, SPARKLING FENCED POOL, GRASSY PLAY AREA, AND MATURE LANDSCAPING W/REGULAR POOL AND LANDSCAPE SERVICE INCLUDED! GORGEOUS MOUNTAIN AND GOLF COURSE VIEWS FROM THE BACKYARD AND MASTER BEDROOM BALCONY. HOME FEATURES TOO MANY UPGRADES TO LIST! BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORING IN THE LIVING AND FAMILY ROOMS. BRAND NEW CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS. TILE IN THE TRAFFIC AREAS. MARBLE COUNTER TOPS IN THE KITCHEN, DROP IN GAS OVEN, LARGE PANTRY, AND KITCHEN ISLAND. WHITE PLANTATION SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT. CUSTOM PAINT THROUGHOUT. ALL OF THE APPLIANCES INCLUDED. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS MUST SEE! $200 ADMIN. FEE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING