Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:48 PM

6230 West Berridge Lane

6230 West Berridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6230 West Berridge Lane, Glendale, AZ 85301
Ocotillo Rose

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cats allowed
Nice single story 4 bedroom 2 bath in Maryvale Terrace. Open floor plan. Fresh paint on interior and exterior! Big kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets. Remodeled bathrooms with marble tub and shower surround. Family room with fireplace. Tile in all high traffic areas. Neutral paint and flooring. Ceiling fans throughout. Big backyard with covered patio and barbecue pit. New AC, dual pane windows and all new light fixtures!

Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6230 West Berridge Lane have any available units?
6230 West Berridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6230 West Berridge Lane have?
Some of 6230 West Berridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6230 West Berridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6230 West Berridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6230 West Berridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6230 West Berridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6230 West Berridge Lane offer parking?
No, 6230 West Berridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6230 West Berridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6230 West Berridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6230 West Berridge Lane have a pool?
No, 6230 West Berridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6230 West Berridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 6230 West Berridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6230 West Berridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6230 West Berridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
