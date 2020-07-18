All apartments in Glendale
6201 W Maryland Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6201 W Maryland Ave

6201 West Maryland Avenue · (602) 512-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6201 West Maryland Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
Ocotillo Rose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6201 W Maryland Ave · Avail. now

$2,012

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1444 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bed Remodeled House With Large Back Yard. Sec 8 Approved Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: Maryvale

This home 4 Bed room House was renovated, Interior has Travertine like tile,ceramic counter tops in kitchen and Bathrooms, Custom paint,Storage room behind the garage, large corner lot, ready for someone to move into their Dream home. SORRY NO PETS!!!

Cross Streets: 67th ave & Bethany Home Directions: North on 67th ave to Maryland, go east to Home, on right side.

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6201 W Maryland Ave have any available units?
6201 W Maryland Ave has a unit available for $2,012 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 6201 W Maryland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6201 W Maryland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 W Maryland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6201 W Maryland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6201 W Maryland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6201 W Maryland Ave offers parking.
Does 6201 W Maryland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6201 W Maryland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 W Maryland Ave have a pool?
No, 6201 W Maryland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6201 W Maryland Ave have accessible units?
No, 6201 W Maryland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 W Maryland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6201 W Maryland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6201 W Maryland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6201 W Maryland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
