Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME with all the right touches. OPEN SPACIOUS floor plan with LARGE BEDROOMS, KITCHEN, dining room and more. UPGRADED BACKYARD with Epoxy Covered Patio, Grass and Potted Plants. The BEST in the subdivision. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator stay with the home. Close by Glendale Community College.