Glendale, AZ
6046 W Townley Ave
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

6046 W Townley Ave

6046 West Townley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6046 West Townley Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1.5 bath in Olive Green Villas is available for immediate move in! - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath in Olive Green Villas is available for immediate move in! Home has been completely redone to include New Carpet, New Paint, and New Appliances including washer and dryer. Home is move in ready, has ceiling fans and a small backyard. It is located near shopping, restaurants, schools and highway access. It is located near Glendale Community College as well. This property also has a community pool.

12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. To schedule a viewing call Lanie at 602-410-5085

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3881756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6046 W Townley Ave have any available units?
6046 W Townley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6046 W Townley Ave have?
Some of 6046 W Townley Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6046 W Townley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6046 W Townley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6046 W Townley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6046 W Townley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6046 W Townley Ave offer parking?
No, 6046 W Townley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6046 W Townley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6046 W Townley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6046 W Townley Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6046 W Townley Ave has a pool.
Does 6046 W Townley Ave have accessible units?
No, 6046 W Townley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6046 W Townley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6046 W Townley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
