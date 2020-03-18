6018 West Claremont Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Your house hunting decision has just gotten easier! This adorable home has been remodeled to appeal to all who are looking for a quality house to make their home. Some of the renovations include freshly painted walls, stylish fixtures and professionally installed flooring. The updated kitchen includes an appliance package and contemporary counter tops. You will find plenty of wood stained cabinetry so make sure that you pack all of your dinnerware. The bedrooms feature wood style flooring which will complement any style of furnishings so decorating this lovely home will be a breeze. In addition to all this, the fenced backyard features an over-sized, covered patio so all can enjoy the outdoors with protection from the sun. We invite you to apply online, at www.msrenewal.com, so you can call the address at 6018 W Claremont Street, in Glendale, your next home! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city tax.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.