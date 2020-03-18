All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6018 West Claremont Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6018 West Claremont Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

6018 West Claremont Street

6018 West Claremont Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6018 West Claremont Street, Glendale, AZ 85301
Ocotillo Rose

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your house hunting decision has just gotten easier! This adorable home has been remodeled to appeal to all who are looking for a quality house to make their home. Some of the renovations include freshly painted walls, stylish fixtures and professionally installed flooring. The updated kitchen includes an appliance package and contemporary counter tops. You will find plenty of wood stained cabinetry so make sure that you pack all of your dinnerware. The bedrooms feature wood style flooring which will complement any style of furnishings so decorating this lovely home will be a breeze. In addition to all this, the fenced backyard features an over-sized, covered patio so all can enjoy the outdoors with protection from the sun. We invite you to apply online, at www.msrenewal.com, so you can call the address at 6018 W Claremont Street, in Glendale, your next home! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6018 West Claremont Street have any available units?
6018 West Claremont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6018 West Claremont Street have?
Some of 6018 West Claremont Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6018 West Claremont Street currently offering any rent specials?
6018 West Claremont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6018 West Claremont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6018 West Claremont Street is pet friendly.
Does 6018 West Claremont Street offer parking?
No, 6018 West Claremont Street does not offer parking.
Does 6018 West Claremont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6018 West Claremont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6018 West Claremont Street have a pool?
No, 6018 West Claremont Street does not have a pool.
Does 6018 West Claremont Street have accessible units?
No, 6018 West Claremont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6018 West Claremont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6018 West Claremont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Acacia Pointe
8344 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Summers Point
4441 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College