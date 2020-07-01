6014 West Vista Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony parking some paid utils

wow! cute, clean and cozy glendale 2/1 apartment style home with vaulted ceilings, premium corner unit, off street parking, storage, huge back yard, private patio, water/sewer/trash/electric included, nearby schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.