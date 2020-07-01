All apartments in Glendale
6014 West Vista Avenue
Last updated June 27 2020 at 9:40 PM

6014 West Vista Avenue

6014 West Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6014 West Vista Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
wow! cute, clean and cozy glendale 2/1 apartment style home with vaulted ceilings, premium corner unit, off street parking, storage, huge back yard, private patio, water/sewer/trash/electric included, nearby schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

