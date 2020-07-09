All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6010 West Oregon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6010 West Oregon Avenue
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:55 PM

6010 West Oregon Avenue

6010 West Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6010 West Oregon Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
O'Neil Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Stadio
2 Bedroom with 1.5 Bathroom

Come home to your personal paradise and experience the convenience and comfort you expect from a luxury apartment community.

Spacious remodeled townhome has all new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted, new laminate flooring and washer and dryer in unit. Back patio with storage and one covered parking space. We also have a BBQ in the pool area for your enjoyment.

For more information call or text 602-501-3889
Or email info@parryholdings.com

APPLY TODAY!
Application fee is $37 per applicate over 18 years of age
Rent amount $1099 plus applicable taxes
security deposit $400.00
non-refundable pet deposit $150
Pets welcome 15lb weight limit and limit 2 pets

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6010 West Oregon Avenue have any available units?
6010 West Oregon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6010 West Oregon Avenue have?
Some of 6010 West Oregon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6010 West Oregon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6010 West Oregon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6010 West Oregon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6010 West Oregon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6010 West Oregon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6010 West Oregon Avenue offers parking.
Does 6010 West Oregon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6010 West Oregon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6010 West Oregon Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6010 West Oregon Avenue has a pool.
Does 6010 West Oregon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6010 West Oregon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6010 West Oregon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6010 West Oregon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College