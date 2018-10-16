All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5942 W. Alice Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5942 W. Alice Ave
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

5942 W. Alice Ave

5942 West Alice Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5942 West Alice Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
New Paint and Flooring! 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom walking distance to Glendale Community College - Brand new tile throughout the unit, new paint, new base boards and refurbish on the cabinets for that white kitchen! Very nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom within walking distance from Glendale Community College. Spacious bedrooms with good natural lighting. Two access doors into the condo and there is an on-site laundry room and additional storage.

Call Western Vistas today to schedule your appointment. 623-877-9400

Pets okay upon management approval.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2505293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5942 W. Alice Ave have any available units?
5942 W. Alice Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 5942 W. Alice Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5942 W. Alice Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5942 W. Alice Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5942 W. Alice Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5942 W. Alice Ave offer parking?
No, 5942 W. Alice Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5942 W. Alice Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5942 W. Alice Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5942 W. Alice Ave have a pool?
No, 5942 W. Alice Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5942 W. Alice Ave have accessible units?
No, 5942 W. Alice Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5942 W. Alice Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5942 W. Alice Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5942 W. Alice Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5942 W. Alice Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Spring Meadow
10030 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Place on 51st
19955 N 51st Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Summers Point
4441 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College