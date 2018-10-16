5942 W. Alice Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

New Paint and Flooring! 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom walking distance to Glendale Community College - Brand new tile throughout the unit, new paint, new base boards and refurbish on the cabinets for that white kitchen! Very nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom within walking distance from Glendale Community College. Spacious bedrooms with good natural lighting. Two access doors into the condo and there is an on-site laundry room and additional storage.



Call Western Vistas today to schedule your appointment. 623-877-9400



Pets okay upon management approval.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2505293)