Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT LOCATION WITH NO HOA! Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath. The backyard has tons of room and a shed. The neighborhood is close to everything!!! You will enjoy the benefit of being close to every major freeway shopping, restaurants, schools, parks and so much more! This one will go fast so call us today!