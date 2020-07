5905 W BLACKHAWK Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

**WOW!!! BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM PLUS POOL!!!**DEMAND ARROWHEAD LOCATION - ONLY 4 BLOCKS FROM 101 LOOP!!!**PERFORMING SCHOOLS AND EASY ACCESS TO ALL THE ARROWHEAD SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND ENTERTAINMENT!!!**JUST INSTALLED GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN!*FORMAL DINING AND FORMAL LIVING + FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE**SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH BAYED EATING AREA**VAULTED CEILINGS GIVE A VERY OPEN AND SPACIOUS FEELING!**EASY-CARE BACK YARD - SPARKLING ''PEBBLE TECH POOL AND LARGE COVERED PATIO**POOL SERVICE IS INCLUDED!!!**NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN PROPERTY!!**PETS BY LANDLORD APPROVALl**50% of cleaning & pet deposits are non-refundable-covers administrative fee**