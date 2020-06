Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

COMPLETELY REMODELED!!! Brand new tile floors and carpet, Quartz counters, paint, and appliances. Only a dozen or so homes in this community. All 2 bedrooms and 1 baths located upstairs. Half bath, kitchen, dining and living areas downstairs. Open floor plan, with kitchen open to dining and living areas. Private fenced yard with storage area. Master has vaulted ceilings and private bath. Walk out balcony located off rear-facing bedrooms. Great value! see it quickly, before it's gone