5819 W NORTHVIEW Avenue

Amenities
Darling home in the historic district of Catlin Court -- Home itself is registered on the National Historic Home Registry**Check out the photos to get a great feel for this well maintained and restored 2 bedroom 1 bath home in the famous Downtown Glendale area of Catlin Court with all it's shops and restaurants right in your neighborhood**Home is super clean with a fantastic two-tone paint scheme and is ready to move into**Hardwood floors, moldings, refrigerator, washer, dryer and tons of charm await you here**Minimum income is $3500 to qualify for this home with decent credit. The lower the credit the higher the income needs to be. No smoking and no aggressive breed dogs please.