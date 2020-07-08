5819 W NORTHVIEW Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Darling home in the historic district of Catlin Court -- Home itself is registered on the National Historic Home Registry**Check out the photos to get a great feel for this well maintained and restored 2 bedroom 1 bath home in the famous Downtown Glendale area of Catlin Court with all it's shops and restaurants right in your neighborhood**Home is super clean with a fantastic two-tone paint scheme and is ready to move into**Hardwood floors, moldings, refrigerator, washer, dryer and tons of charm await you here**Minimum income is $3500 to qualify for this home with decent credit. The lower the credit the higher the income needs to be. No smoking and no aggressive breed dogs please.