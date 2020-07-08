All apartments in Glendale
Last updated December 7 2019 at 11:32 AM

5819 W NORTHVIEW Avenue

5819 West Northview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5819 West Northview Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Darling home in the historic district of Catlin Court -- Home itself is registered on the National Historic Home Registry**Check out the photos to get a great feel for this well maintained and restored 2 bedroom 1 bath home in the famous Downtown Glendale area of Catlin Court with all it's shops and restaurants right in your neighborhood**Home is super clean with a fantastic two-tone paint scheme and is ready to move into**Hardwood floors, moldings, refrigerator, washer, dryer and tons of charm await you here**Minimum income is $3500 to qualify for this home with decent credit. The lower the credit the higher the income needs to be. No smoking and no aggressive breed dogs please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5819 W NORTHVIEW Avenue have any available units?
5819 W NORTHVIEW Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5819 W NORTHVIEW Avenue have?
Some of 5819 W NORTHVIEW Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5819 W NORTHVIEW Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5819 W NORTHVIEW Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5819 W NORTHVIEW Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5819 W NORTHVIEW Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5819 W NORTHVIEW Avenue offer parking?
No, 5819 W NORTHVIEW Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5819 W NORTHVIEW Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5819 W NORTHVIEW Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5819 W NORTHVIEW Avenue have a pool?
No, 5819 W NORTHVIEW Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5819 W NORTHVIEW Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5819 W NORTHVIEW Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5819 W NORTHVIEW Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5819 W NORTHVIEW Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

