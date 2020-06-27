All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, AZ
5813 N 59TH Drive
Last updated March 23 2020 at 6:56 AM

5813 N 59TH Drive

5813 North 59th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5813 North 59th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301
O'Neil Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
this quite community easy access to main road with 2bedroom and 2.5bath(2 upstair and 1 downstair).Ideal for starting family,ideal location for shopping and stores.includes trash and sewer.A/C just service and repaired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5813 N 59TH Drive have any available units?
5813 N 59TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5813 N 59TH Drive have?
Some of 5813 N 59TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5813 N 59TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5813 N 59TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5813 N 59TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5813 N 59TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5813 N 59TH Drive offer parking?
No, 5813 N 59TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5813 N 59TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5813 N 59TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5813 N 59TH Drive have a pool?
No, 5813 N 59TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5813 N 59TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 5813 N 59TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5813 N 59TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5813 N 59TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
