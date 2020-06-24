All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, AZ
5811 N 59TH Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

5811 N 59TH Drive

5811 North 59th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5811 North 59th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301
O'Neil Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Fantastic location end unit with neighborhood pool located just outside the front door. Only a dozen or so homes in this community, so it is almost like have your own private pool without all the hassle. All 3 bedrooms and 2 baths located upstairs. Half bath, kitchen, dining and living areas downstairs. Open floor plan, with kitchen open to dining and living areas. Private fenced yard with storage area. Master has vaulted ceilings and private bath. Walk out balcony located off rear-facing bedrooms. Great value see it quickly, before it's gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5811 N 59TH Drive have any available units?
5811 N 59TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5811 N 59TH Drive have?
Some of 5811 N 59TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5811 N 59TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5811 N 59TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5811 N 59TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5811 N 59TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5811 N 59TH Drive offer parking?
No, 5811 N 59TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5811 N 59TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5811 N 59TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5811 N 59TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5811 N 59TH Drive has a pool.
Does 5811 N 59TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 5811 N 59TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5811 N 59TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5811 N 59TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
