5811 N 59TH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Fantastic location end unit with neighborhood pool located just outside the front door. Only a dozen or so homes in this community, so it is almost like have your own private pool without all the hassle. All 3 bedrooms and 2 baths located upstairs. Half bath, kitchen, dining and living areas downstairs. Open floor plan, with kitchen open to dining and living areas. Private fenced yard with storage area. Master has vaulted ceilings and private bath. Walk out balcony located off rear-facing bedrooms. Great value see it quickly, before it's gone.