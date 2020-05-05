All apartments in Glendale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:53 PM

5757 W EUGIE Avenue

5757 West Eugie Avenue · (602) 478-4017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5757 West Eugie Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85304

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1027 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 909 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Arizona resort style living at it's best! Fully furnished, newly painted, first floor unit, 2 bdrm 2 bath condo with split floor plan. Upgraded kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances and everything you need! Large bedrooms with ample closet space. Community features: Heated pool & spa, gas BBQ's, clubhouse, lighted tennis courts, lounge area, billiards, fitness center, bike and paths. Close to ASU West, Midwestern University, Thunderbird School of Global Mgmt, Near World Class Shopping and Dining at Arrowhead Mall and Spring Training at Peoria Sports complex.Easy access to 101 and I-17.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5757 W EUGIE Avenue have any available units?
5757 W EUGIE Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5757 W EUGIE Avenue have?
Some of 5757 W EUGIE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5757 W EUGIE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5757 W EUGIE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5757 W EUGIE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5757 W EUGIE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5757 W EUGIE Avenue offer parking?
No, 5757 W EUGIE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5757 W EUGIE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5757 W EUGIE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5757 W EUGIE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5757 W EUGIE Avenue has a pool.
Does 5757 W EUGIE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5757 W EUGIE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5757 W EUGIE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5757 W EUGIE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
