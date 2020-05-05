5757 W EUGIE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Arizona resort style living at it's best! Fully furnished, newly painted, first floor unit, 2 bdrm 2 bath condo with split floor plan. Upgraded kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances and everything you need! Large bedrooms with ample closet space. Community features: Heated pool & spa, gas BBQ's, clubhouse, lighted tennis courts, lounge area, billiards, fitness center, bike and paths. Close to ASU West, Midwestern University, Thunderbird School of Global Mgmt, Near World Class Shopping and Dining at Arrowhead Mall and Spring Training at Peoria Sports complex.Easy access to 101 and I-17.