Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

BACK ON MARKET 12-12 MAKE THIS YOUR NEW HOME TODAY!!!!!!!!!! THIS ONE IS SHARP AND MOVE-IN - TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES - INCLUDES FRIDGE, WASHER AND DRYER - GREAT ROOM - SPLIT FLOOR PLAN - HUGE YARD WITH COVERED PATIO - MATURE FRUIT TREES AND PERFECT LANDSCAPING - VAULTED CEILINGS - CEILING FANS - BLINDS - INSIDE LAUNDRY - LOOK QUICK WON'T LAST IN THIS AREA CLOSE TO SCHOOLS FREEWAY AND EVERYTHING THIS AREA HAS TO OFFER