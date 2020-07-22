All apartments in Glendale
5740 N 67th Dr

5740 North 67th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5740 North 67th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A GREAT STARTER SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.0 BATHROOMS THIS HOME IS MOVE IN READY.

Show: Lockbox
Pets: Yes
Pet Fee: Monthly Pet-Rent $30
$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.

APPLY TODAY!!!

To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face
and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text
message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can
send the code to and the date of your desired visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5740 N 67th Dr have any available units?
5740 N 67th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 5740 N 67th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5740 N 67th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5740 N 67th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5740 N 67th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5740 N 67th Dr offer parking?
No, 5740 N 67th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5740 N 67th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5740 N 67th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5740 N 67th Dr have a pool?
No, 5740 N 67th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5740 N 67th Dr have accessible units?
No, 5740 N 67th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5740 N 67th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5740 N 67th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5740 N 67th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5740 N 67th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
