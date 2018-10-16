All apartments in Glendale
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5710 North 73rd Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5710 North 73rd Drive

5710 North 73rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5710 North 73rd Drive, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
This well maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath home with 2 car garage is located near 75th Ave & Bethany Home Rd is available now. Updated kitchen complete with refrigerator, upgraded tile, smooth top range, large pantry and built in microwave.
Enjoy the great backyard with covered patio. Easy access to the 60 & Loop 101. Owner prefers no pets.
Total rent payment is $1231.05 includes city sales tax and monthly management fee.
Refundable Security deposit is $1175

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5710 North 73rd Drive have any available units?
5710 North 73rd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5710 North 73rd Drive have?
Some of 5710 North 73rd Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5710 North 73rd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5710 North 73rd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5710 North 73rd Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5710 North 73rd Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5710 North 73rd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5710 North 73rd Drive offers parking.
Does 5710 North 73rd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5710 North 73rd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5710 North 73rd Drive have a pool?
No, 5710 North 73rd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5710 North 73rd Drive have accessible units?
No, 5710 North 73rd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5710 North 73rd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5710 North 73rd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
