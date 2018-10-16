5710 North 73rd Drive

Amenities

This well maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath home with 2 car garage is located near 75th Ave & Bethany Home Rd is available now. Updated kitchen complete with refrigerator, upgraded tile, smooth top range, large pantry and built in microwave.

Enjoy the great backyard with covered patio. Easy access to the 60 & Loop 101. Owner prefers no pets.

Total rent payment is $1231.05 includes city sales tax and monthly management fee.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.