Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH 5B3B. TWO FULL BEDROOMS DOWN STAIRS AND 3 UPSTAIRS. MASTER ROOM IS UPSTAIRS WITH WALK IN CLOSET, SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER, HIS AND HER SINKS AND WOOD FLOORING.THIS HOME HAS NEUTRAL PAINT & UPGRADED FLOORING.STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,BRAND NEW CABINETS. BACKYARD HAS SPARKLING POOL,****FULL POOL SERVICE INCLUDED****. THIS HOME HAS IT ALL. PLEASE COME SEE IT TODAY.